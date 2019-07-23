ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A man called police July 9 after he realized he had been scammed out of $250 over concert tickets.
The man found two pit tickets for a Luke Combs concert on Craigslist listed for $250. He contacted the seller and sent the payment.
The seller said she would transfer the tickets over Stubhub.
The buyer became suspicious when he did not receive the tickets and was unable to contact the seller again. He asked his wife to call the seller to see if the tickets were still available. The wife was able to get in contact with the seller, who confirmed that she still had the tickets for sale.
At this point, the man said he realized he had been scammed and called police.
