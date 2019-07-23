ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating two July 9 incidents in which a suspect robbed a man of his wallet and then allegedly burglarized his house.
The man was robbed of his cell phone and wallet in the Five Points area in Atlanta that evening. After reporting the incident to Atlanta police, he headed home.
Upon arrival to his house on Homestead Trail, he saw that the front door was off of its hinges, and after approaching, he said he heard someone upstairs. The man confronted the suspect, who he said was the same man who robbed him earlier. The suspect fled, but the victim managed to grab and retain the suspect’s jacket. The man then asked a neighbor to call 911.
The suspect allegedly took $1,500 worth of items, including a laptop, XBOX, jewelry and paystubs.
