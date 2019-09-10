ALPHARETTTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta man called police Aug. 26 after his car was burglarized and he received notifications of $7,000 worth of fraudulent activity on his bank accounts.
The man reported he had parked at One Life Fitness on Crabapple Road and placed his wallet and phone in the center console of his car before locking it and entering the gym.
After finishing at the gym, the man returned to his car and noticed a voicemail from one of his bank accounts about fraudulent activity on his card. He then received a text from another bank about more fraudulent activity on another card.
The man then checked his wallet and noticed that his debit cards were missing.
