ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta man contacted police Nov. 12 after he realized he had lost $3,000 to a scammer.
That afternoon, the man said he received a phone call from a person claiming to represent the Social Security Administration Office. The caller said the man’s identification had been found in a car in Texas along with a large number of drugs. The caller said the man would be arrested unless he could provide $3,000 on several gift cards.
The man complied and bought the gift cards. He also provided his Social Security number.
Soon after purchasing the cards, the man said he realized he had been scammed and called police.
