ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a Sept. 18 incident in which a man lost thousands of dollars to an email scam.
The man had received an email from someone claiming to be his boss asking for his cell phone number. The man provided the information to the scammer and continued to talk with them over text.
The scammer asked the man to buy eBay gift cards for the business. The man complied, spending $800 on the company card and $6,000 on his personal card.
He then sent the scammer the numbers for all of the cards.
