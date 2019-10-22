ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta man called police Oct. 10 after he lost $9,000 to someone posing as an Apple employee.
The man said that the previous evening, he received an email that appeared to be from Apple that stated his computer had been hacked. He was instructed to call a number so a representative could scan the computer.
After giving access to the computer, the scammer said the man needed to pay $9,000 in Google cards. The man did as instructed, bought the cards and read off the numbers to the scammer.
The next morning, the man looked into the incident and realized he had been scammed.
