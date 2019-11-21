ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta man contacted police Nov. 5 after he noticed several fraudulent charges on his bank account.
The man said he had checked his bank account and found several suspicious charges he had not made. One charge was a PayPal transaction for $1,900.
A handful of other charges for $20 or less were also made to PayPal as well as Lyft. The man closed the bank account before contacting police.
