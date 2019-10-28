ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are investigating an Oct. 16 incident in which a store on Holcomb Bridge Road reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill.
The store manager sad a man had entered the establishment that afternoon, selected a few items and then gave the fake bill when attempting to purchase the food.
When an employee verified that the bill was fake, the man fled. He took the food with him without paying.
The man was last seen walking toward Market Boulevard.
