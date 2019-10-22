ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta man called police Oct. 5 after he found that someone was using his identity to purchase a car. That day, the man received documents in the mail for the purchase that he had not made. The documents included his personal information.
The man contacted the dealership in Wisconsin and confirmed that someone had stolen his identity. There was a Macon, Ga., business associated with the purchase.
Police spoke with a representative from the Macon business who said they had had issues with fraudulent checks in the past and did not know who could be writing the checks.
