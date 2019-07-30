ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested a Roswell man July 16 after he was seen speeding over 100 mph on Ga. 400.
Officers were patrolling Ga. 400 south near Haynes Bridge Road when they spotted a man pass changing lanes at a high rate of speed. Radar clocked the driver at 106 mph in a 65-mph zone.
When police pulled the driver over, he said he was speeding because he was really hungry and was trying to get home.
The man, later identified as 29-year-old Valentin Savkin of Roswell, was arrested without incident for reckless driving.
