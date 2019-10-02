ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are searching for two men connected to a Sept. 20 strongarm robbery at a coin laundry on Holcomb Bridge Road. Police met with the victim that evening on scene. The victim had a severe laceration on his nose and was bleeding heavily, police said.
Security footage showed two men enter the business, appearing to look for someone. When they saw the victim exit the bathroom, the two men walked up behind him and began to punch and kick him.
The men then grabbed the man’s backpack and ran, but they dropped the backpack on the way out. Both men are wanted for robbery and aggravated battery.
