ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police arrested a man Nov. 20 in connection to a murder uncovered the previous day.
On Nov. 19 at 4 p.m., Roswell police received a 911 call about blood found at an apartment on Jasmine Parkway. The caller said they found blood and other suspicious items in the apartment.
When officers investigated, they found a dead body.
“The manner in which it was found classified this as a suspicious death,” said Lt. Noah Caplan.
Caplan said the victim’s roommate was suspected of concealing the death of the victim.
Police found the roommate at a motel and arrested him. He was identified as 23-year-old Malik Anwar Grant of Roswell and charged with murder and concealing the death of another.
Grant and the victim likely knew each other, Caplan said.
The identity of the victim is pending further investigation and confirmation from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office.
— Julia Grochowski
