ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested a man July 25 after he was seen allegedly stealing clothing from the Macy’s at North Point Mall.
The loss prevention officer said he saw the man take shoes off of a store mannequin and put them on his feet. The man placed his original shoes under a rack.
The loss prevention officer then saw the man enter a fitting room with clothing and exit with bulging bags and no clothing.
The man was stopped, and employees found $550 worth of unpurchased clothing hidden in his bags.
The man, identified as 50-year-old Darnell Carr of Atlanta, was arrested without incident for shoplifting over $500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.