ROSWELL, Ga. — Police arrested a 21-year-old man Aug. 26 for attempting to deposit two checks that did not belong to him.
The man had attempted to deposit the checks, which are owned by an Atlanta law firm, earlier this month for a total of $1,300.
The man told police that he had been advised by a friend to deposit the checks as a method to make money quickly. He admitted that the checks were not written for him and that he had fraudulently added his name to them, according to the police report.
The man was arrested without incident.
