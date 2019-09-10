ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell man called police Aug. 27 after he realized someone had falsely opened a Georgia Power account using his information.
The man had received a bill from the company for an account he did not have. He called to confirm that it was a fraudulent account, and he learned from a representative that the account had been created earlier in July for someone living in Decatur.
The representative told the man to complete a police report so the company could complete an investigation.
