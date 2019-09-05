ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Webb Bridge Middle School student Ronak Vyas took home a first place finish at the Future Business Leaders of America’s National Leadership Conference recently in San Antonio, Texas.
The conference, held June 29 through July 2, included workshops on different business topics, such as planning, ethics and advancing in the field.
Future Business Leaders of America is a non-profit organization committed to help students and those in the group’s professional division transition into the business world.
Webb Bridge Middle School Principal Rebecca Williams said she worked with computer science teacher Cathy Oravetz to launch the club two years ago. Williams was familiar with FBLA during her time as assistant principal at Alpharetta High School.
“The high school chapter at Alpharetta has helped us a lot in establishing the club,” Williams said. “Within the very first year it opened, it became one of the largest organizations in [Webb Bridge].”
Vyas was Webb Bridge’s first representative to the FBLA at the competition.
Oravetz explained that students may sign up for various business and computer online tests starting in the fall of each school year. Results from this first test is celebrated with an evening event at Alpharetta High School and considered the Regional Leadership Conference. FBLA members are again invited to sign up for the State Leadership Conference testing in February. Students placing first in five of the middle school level state categories are invited to compete at the national level at the National Leadership Conference.
It was at this year’s National Leadership Conference in San Antonio that Vyas took another online test for the final competition. Results showed he had scored highest in the Intro to Computer Science and Coding category at the national level.
Vyas received a letter, a medal and a monetary award for his achievement and said he was delighted to win because he was able to see his hard work pay off.
“My parents were quite pleased when my name was announced.” Vyas said, “They felt happy because they have helped me start this journey at the 2019 [Regional Leadership Conference], and they were proud of me placing first at [the National Leadership Conference].”
Vyas, who is interested in studying medicine, says he will continue to compete in FBLA competitions with his school and wants to return to the National Leadership Conference.
