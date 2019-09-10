ROSWELL, Ga. — Michael and Roxie Hernandez with the Hernandez Group of Keller Williams along with the owners of Slopes BBQ, Bob and Marlene White, have teamed up for the fourth year in a row to provide a free meal to Roswell’s first responders.
Roswell’s police and firefighters are welcome to a free meal Sept. 9-14.
The Hernandez and White teams will also be collecting donations for the Roswell Fire and Police Foundation, a nonprofit that provides financial and emotional support to the city’s first responders in the event of an illness, injury or tragedy.
Donations can be dropped off or mailed in the name of “Roswell Fire and Police Foundation” at: Slopes BBQ, 34 E Crossville Road, Roswell, GA 30075 or Hernandez Group, 2306 Macy Drive, Roswell, Ga 30076.
Donations are also accepted online at roswellfpf.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.