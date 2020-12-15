NORTH FULTON/FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The first shipments of COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Georgia, and local hospitals are planning how they will distribute doses.
Suzanne Forte, public relations manager for Wellstar, said the health system is awaiting details on vaccine shipment but expects the first doses to arrive this week.
“We are prepared to begin administering vaccines to healthcare workers in the first phase of distribution shortly after the first shipment arrives,” Forte said.
Katherine Watson with Northside Hospital System said the group has not received vaccines yet, but a plan of distribution has been created for when shipments arrive. She said those plans would not be reveled at this time because they have not been communicated to hospital staff.
Emory Johns Creek is drafting its distribution plan and will release details once it is finalized, Alysia Satchel of the hospital said.
The vaccines arrive in the area as positive cases of the virus are sharply increasing. In Fulton County, the 7-day rolling average of new cases per day has risen from 219 on Dec. 1 to 377 on Dec. 14, an increase of 72 percent.
During the same timespan, cases increased from an average of 79 per day in Forsyth County to 99, a 25 percent increase.
As of Dec. 14, Fulton has reported 42,713 cases and 707 deaths. In Forsyth, there have been 7,448 cases and 68 deaths.
Statewide, the average number of new daily cases has exceeded the previous peak set in late July.
