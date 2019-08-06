ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Academy of General Dentistry recently announced that Dr. Brett Smith Silverma has earned the 2019 Lifelong Learning and Service Recognition for his services to communities in need, mentoring associates and new dentists, and participating in organized dentistry.
The academy is a professional association of more than 40,000 general dentists who are dedicated to professional excellence through the pursuit of continuing education.
Silverman was presented this recognition during the AGD’s 2019 scientific session held in Connecticut at Mohegan Sun.
The Lifelong Learning and Service Recognition is presented only to AGD members who have gone above and beyond earning the association’s highest honor of mastership. To accomplish this recognition, Silverman completed at least 1,600 hours of continuing dental education in 16 different dental disciplines. In addition, recipients must complete at least 100 hours of dental-related community and volunteer service.
Silverman graduated from University of Detroit, Mercy Dental School in 1995 and currently practices dentistry in Alpharetta. He is a member of the Georgia Dental Association.
