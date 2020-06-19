Hope Roswell Donations

Families facing food insecurity flock to Vickery Mill Elementary School June 19 to pick up supplies as a part of the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program. As a part of the program, the USDA is buying food from supplies affected by business closures and distributing the food with the help of nonprofits, like Convoy of Hope and Hope Roswell. The boxes, filled with fresh produce, meat and dairy, provide relief for people hurt by the economic downturn as well as farmers who have lost sources of income.

 JULIA GROCHOWSKI/Herald

ROSWELL, Ga. ⁠— The COVID-19 pandemic has uprooted countless people’s lives and have caused some to face previously unthinkable circumstances, like struggling to put food on the table.

On June 19, Hope Roswell, along with the international faith-based humanitarian nonprofit Convoy of Hope, gave away upwards of 1,300 boxes filled with fresh produce, meats and dairy. The food all came as a part of the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box program, in which food is bought from food suppliers affected by the pandemic’s economic downturn and distributed to food banks and nonprofits.

Approximately 65 volunteers from local churches aided in the June 19 efforts.

Tim Newby, senior pastor of Roswell Assembly who has participated in multiple distributions, said he was struck by how thankful recipients were for the donations.

“These were such simple items, and it hit me then how much we take for granted,” he said.

Recipients of the donations have come from all walks of life, according to organizers. Some past recipients include people who have lost their jobs, single mothers, international students unable to get home and airline industry workers.

Each year, Hope Roswell hosts the Roswell Day of Hope to provide more than 1,500 participants in need with free medical checkups, haircuts, entertainment, resources and support. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused organizers to cancel this year’s event, but the food distribution efforts gave the organization a new way to continue helping.

“Serving the community is what Hope Roswell is all about, so when Roswell Assembly and Convoy of Hope approached us with this opportunity, we quickly said yes,” said Hope Roswell director Brenda Orlans. “We thank God for the opportunity to serve folks in and around our community.”

Orlans said the food distribution efforts have been supplementing services by local food banks.

“A lot of food banks do a great job in providing the community with food, but sometimes it's boxed and packaged food,” she said.

Hope Roswell was formed in 2008 after locals met with Convoy of Hope representatives to learn how to help their community. In response to the pandemic, Convoy of Hope has set a goal to deliver more than 10 million meals across the country. It has since surpassed the 20 million mark.

