ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A woman called police Aug. 16 after she realized someone had burglarized her business on Amber Park Drive.
The woman, a manager, entered the building at 7:30 that morning. The front door was still dead-bolted shut, but the woman’s office door had been forced open.
The desk drawers inside the woman’s office were open with their bolts still engaged in the locked position. Police said some of the cabinets were damaged slightly. The woman said nothing appeared to be missing, and no other rooms had been opened.
