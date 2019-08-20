ROSWELL, Ga. — Local business leader Kay Howell recently announced her bid for Roswell City Council Post 3. Voting will occur during the Nov. 5 General Election.
Howell serves as CEO of Strategic Pointe Consulting, a firm she launched in 2012. She advises domestic and international companies in the optimization of streamlining costs and improving company performance. She has also assisted private and public sector leaders to improve how they do business for both their stakeholders and constituents.
Howell holds a doctorate of business administration from DePaul University and an executive MBA from Purdue University. She is also a UGA undergraduate alumni.
Howell first moved to Roswell after starting her career and completing her first master’s degree in South Florida. She said she quickly fell in love with Roswell’s natural beauty and thriving business community.
She added, after decades of living in the city, that the bulk of funding and attention from city leaders appeared to be focused on the downtown area, without adequate consideration of the needs of surrounding neighborhoods.
“I love our downtown area as much as everyone else, but it shouldn’t have to be the only economic driver of the city,” she said. “Roswell is a great city of neighborhoods — all with unique and diverse personalities that deserve equal attention… Although we have east, west, Groveway and downtown communities within Roswell, we are still one city — One Roswell.”
Visit KayforRoswell.com for more information.
