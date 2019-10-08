ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Author Dana Middleton visited fifth grade students from Creek View Elementary School on Sept. 23. The California-based author was raised in the Atlanta area and both of her published books, “Open if You Dare” and “The Infinity Year of Avalon James,” are set locally.
Teacher Alison Snow’s fifth grade students will work with the author during the school year through a program called Kids Need Mentors. The students will video call with her monthly to discuss writing tips, the writing process and reading. Students will also have the opportunity for some coaching on an individual basis.
Middleton will be back at Creek View in the spring for another visit to continue her work with the students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.