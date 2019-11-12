ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell’s Arts Center West will soon host its 17th annual “Works in Clay” holiday show and sale. The event offers local, hand-made ceramic artwork for sale created by more than 40 members of Roswell’s Clay Collective.
Ceramic works in functional, sculptural and whimsical forms will be available for every interest, from gift ideas to serious collectors. Also included this year will be metalwork created by blacksmithing instructors at the Forge at Art Center West.
The reception for the show will be held Thursday, Dec. 5 from 7-9 p.m. The works will be on display on weekends through Dec. 15.
The show will be held throughout the building at Art Center West, 1355 Woodstock Road in Roswell, adjacent to Leita Thompson Memorial Park.
Participating artists are available each day to answer questions, offer complimentary refreshments and to give tours to anyone interested in future classes, workshops or events at Art Center West.
To learn more about Arts Center West or Roswell Clay Collective, roswellclaycollective.com.
