ROSWELL, Ga. — One local artist has been gaining attention after selling her paintings coast-to-coast.
A lifelong artist, Roswell resident Cameron Schott has been making her mark in the art world with her depictions of vibrant sunsets, stormy clouds and blue skies. It’s become a common theme for her works, and Schott said the sky is a major source of inspiration.
“My subject will always revolve around creation and sunsets,” she said. “Something about the way the sky gets painted with different colors every morning and night is so refreshing and amazing to me.”
In the past, Schott explored the subject with acrylic and oil paints. She’s recently branched out into mixed media, including photography and 3D textures.
Her faith, and the feelings it brings her, are interwoven throughout her pieces.
“I want my work to point back to God’s work, so anything that portrays that majesty and wonder is what inspires me,” Schott said. “Moments when I feel still, feel safe, feel grateful and feel overwhelming joy are the moments I try to incorporate into my work.”
She said she wants to help bring some of that solace and inspiration to people with her works.
“I hope that it can inspire others to look at life the way we, as humans, look at a sunset,” Schott said. “Life is crazy, fast and chaotic, but somehow, in the moments of a sunrise or sunset, time seems to stand still. All your cares slip away, the noise quiets and the focus on God’s creation is the most important thing.”
Schott encourages people to experience and appreciate the sky when they have a free moment.
“The miracle of vibrant colors being painted in the sky happens every single day,” Schott said. “And those moments are available to everyone in any part of the world — no amount of money, no race and no religion are excluded from this simple thing.”
Art has been a fascination for Schutt throughout her life. She briefly considered a career in interior design or fashion design, but Schutt said art drew her back every time. And about halfway through college, Schutt began to devote herself to her artistic passions in earnest.
“I dove into painting and explore that whole world, teaching myself different techniques, and selling pieces along the way,” Schutt said. “When I graduated college, with the help of my supportive parents, I gave an art career a chance and never looked back. I wouldn’t trade it for the world; it’s one of the best career paths in the world.”
The benefits of art, according to Schutt, are numerous.
“Art can bring peace, energy, motivation and happiness to a space and to the lives that live around that work,” Schutt said. “It’s a very powerful thing and one of my favorite things about creating art — creating the emotions and feelings that people feel they need whether it be peace, stillness, thoughtfulness or joy.”
A full-time artist, Schutt’s works have been featured in West Elm Atlantic Station, West Elm Avalon and on several online art blogs, including American Threads and Voyage ATL.
For more information about Schutt and her art, visit camschott.com, or follow her on Facebook or Instagram @camschottart.
