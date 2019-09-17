ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police arrested a man Sept. 1 after officers checked his license plate and received an alert that he had three outstanding warrants.
Officers had been patrolling on Mansell Road, when they checked the license plate of a car in front of them. They received an alert that the driver had three outstanding warrants.
Police stopped the man and confirmed that he was wanted out of Fulton, Gwinnett and Clayton counties.
Officers arrested the man, 35-year-old John Stegall of Atlanta, without incident on warrant.
