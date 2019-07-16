ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a July 3 incident in which a $400 leaf blower was stolen from a man’s garage on Caney Creek Landing.
The man noticed that a few days ago, his garage door was open. However, the man said he was not suspicious at the time, because he thought his son had left it open.
A few days later, the man was unable to find his leaf blower. He then remembered that his neighbor’s car had recently been burglarized.
The man spoke to a neighbor who had a camera facing the man’s property. Camera footage showed a car drive past the man’s property, reverse and park at his driveway. Someone appeared to exit the car, but then the footage cut out.
