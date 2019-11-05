ALPHARETTA, Ga. — An Alpharetta man called police Oct. 20 after he saw that several pieces of lawn equipment had been stolen from his trailer at South Main Street.
The man said he had last seen the trailer secured the evening of Oct. 18. When he checked the trailer two days later, he noticed damage to the door.
About $3,200 worth of lawn equipment was missing. The trailer had been parked inside a wooden fence with a lock on it. The lock on the gate had been cut off, police said.
