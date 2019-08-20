ROSWELL, Ga. — Police arrested a 20-year-old man, a convicted felon, Aug. 4 for firing a gun.
Shortly after midnight, police received a call about a gunshot at Riverwood Lane.
When officers arrived on scene, they recognized the man as a known gang member. They found a gun and 4.2 grams of marijuana during a pat-down.
The man had previously been arrested in DeKalb County for possession of a schedule IV narcotic.
He was arrested without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.