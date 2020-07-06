ROSWELL, Ga. — A missing 3-year-old child was found and reunited with his mother hours after he was allegedly abducted by his father.
Shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday, July 3, Roswell police arrived at The Oaks at Holcomb Bridge Apartments in reference to an aggravated assault and kidnapping 911 call.
The suspect was known to police and considered armed and dangerous, said Officer Sean Thompson.
He added that the suspect, 48-year-old Kenya McQueen, does not have legal custody of the child.
Police issued an Amber Alert for the missing child overnight, after McQueen was last seen traveling on I-20 near I-285 in a white sedan with tinted windows. He was possibly heading toward Montgomery, Ala., Thompson said.
Hours after the alert was issued, the child was found safe and returned to his mother on July 4.
Police are still searching for McQueen. He is described as a 5’06” black man, bald, wearing a gray shirt with Mickey Mouse on it and black shorts.
Anyone with information on McQueen or his whereabouts is urged to contact Roswell police at 770-640-4160 or leave an anonymous tip at 404-577-8477.
