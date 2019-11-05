JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — The ’60s girl group The Crystals are coming to Johns Creek on Saturday, Nov. 16 presented by the Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra.
Known for hits like “Then He Kissed Me,” “Da Doo Ron Ron” and “He’s a Rebel,” The Crystals’ doo-wop-influenced harmonies were a staple of airways in the early 1960s.
Young rock stars from School of Rock Johns Creek will kick off the night, followed by the Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra String Quartet performing pops arrangements.
“Pops” is a style of symphony concert that incorporates popular and recognizable music, whether from musicals, films or the radio, rather than or sometimes in addition to traditional classical music. The Johns Creek Symphony’s Christmas show has been in the pops style in the past, but this is the symphony’s first concert of its kind outside of the holiday season.
“We realize, philosophically and logically, not everybody wants to hear three or four or five concerts of classical music in a season,” Musical Director Wayne Baughman said. “They like popular music.”
Baughman said there is a natural demographic in North Atlanta that remembers the heights of The Crystals fame and enjoys their style of music. So, the concert will conclude with an approximately 75-minute set from the girl group.
“We’re just trying to get a little bit out of our normal — I wouldn’t say comfort zone — but out of our normal paradigm and explore some different ways to get people in seats,” Baughman said. “We’re trying to come up with these interesting collaborations. You wouldn’t think you’d hear ’60s girl groups at a symphony concert.”
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Johns Creek united Methodist Church, 11180 Medlock Bridge.
Tickets are $37 for premium seating and $34 for standard seating, with discounts available for seniors (55+) and students.
