Johns Creek retains area lead in census participation

NORTH FULTON, Ga. — Johns Creek residents continue to lead the pack in the race among major North Fulton cities to complete the 2020 census.
Overall, nearly 64 percent of Johns Creek residents have completed the survey which, under federal law, is conducted every 10 years.
Milton, which led other cities at the outset, remains in second place with 61.5 percent of residents participating.
The Census Bureau temporarily suspended 2020 Census field data collection activities in March. Steps are already being taken to reactivate field offices beginning June 1 in preparation for the resumption of field data collection operations.
In-person activities, including all interaction with the public, enumeration, office work and processing activities, will incorporate the most current guidance to promote the health and safety of staff and the public. This will include recommended personal protective equipment (PPE) and social distancing practices.
To ensure the completeness and accuracy of the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau is seeking statutory relief from Congress of 120 additional calendar days to deliver final apportionment counts.
Under this plan, the Census Bureau would extend the window for field data collection and self-response to October 31, 2020, which will allow for apportionment counts to be delivered to the President by April 30, 2021, and redistricting data to be delivered to the states no later than July 31, 2021.
This story was updated to reflect new data from the U.S. Census Bureau
