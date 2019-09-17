ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating a Sept. 2 incident in which an iPad went missing at the Hampton Inn on Morris Road.
The owner of the iPad said he had last seen the iPad at the hotel that day before he checked out. Later that day, on his way home, the man was unable to find the iPad.
He was unable to locate it using a built-in tracking app.
