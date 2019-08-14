NORTH FULTON, Ga. — The International Charter School of Atlanta is starting the new school year as North Fulton’s first International Baccalaureate World School for the Primary Years Programme. The institution is also the first state-commissioned charter school in Georgia to become an IB World School.
International Charter School of Atlanta, with a Lower Campus in Roswell and Upper Campus in Alpharetta, has been authorized to provide the IB PYP for students in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Known for rigorous academics and promotion of character traits in the Learner Profile, the International Baccalaureate develops young people who help to create a better and more peaceful world through intercultural understanding and respect.
ICSAtlanta is a public charter school authorized by the State Charter Schools Commission of Georgia that offers dual language immersion in French, German, Mandarin and Spanish for K-eighth grades with a statewide attendance area. All students experience inquiry-based learning, and beginning in fourth grade, students are able to study a third language.
