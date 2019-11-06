ROSWELL, Ga. — Both incumbents vying to keep their seats on the Roswell City Council scored big wins Tuesday, but there will be a December runoff to decide the open Post 3 seat.
Post 1 incumbent Councilman Marcelo Zapata outpaced challenger Don Horton, and Post 2 Councilman Mike Palermo tallied a win over challenger Geoff Smith in the Nov. 5 municipal elections.
Municipal Judge incumbent Brian Hansford won by a wide margin: 77.48 percent, or 7,900, of the vote. He ran against Philip Mansell.
Zapata retained his seat garnering 56.88 percent of the 11,066 votes cast, according to unofficial Fulton County election results. He will continue to serve as the liaison to the city’s Administration and Finance Department, a position he’s held since 2016.
Palermo, who likewise took office in 2016, won the Post 2 race with 61.56 percent of the vote. He collected 6,815 of the 11,002 votes cast in the race. Post 2 serves as the liaison to the Community Development Department.
Post 3, the liaison to the Administration and Finance Department, was vacated earlier this fall after Sean Groer resigned from the City Council when his family moved to Chattanooga, Tenn. Christine Hall netted the highest amount of votes against three other candidates for the seat: Keith Goeke, Lisa Holland and Kay Howell. Hall took 34.52 percent, or about 3,800, of the 11,117 votes tallied in the race. Holland finished second in the balloting with 31.84 percent, or about 3,500, of the total..
Hall and Holland will face off in a runoff election on Dec. 3.
To check voter registration status and polling locations for the Dec. 3 runoff, visit mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
