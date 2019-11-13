ROSWELL, Ga. — There will be one runoff race this December for Roswell City Council Post 3.
All incumbents for Posts 1 and 2 as well as the municipal judge retained their positions.
Incumbent Marcelo Zapata, who ran against Don Horton, won the Post 1 election by 56.88 percent of the vote, or about 6,300 votes, according to unofficial Fulton County election results. He will continue to serve as the liaison to the city’s Administration and Finance Department, a position he’s held since 2016.
Incumbent Mike Palermo, who has likewise held his seat since 2016, won the Post 2 race against Geoff Smith garnering 61.56 percent, or about 6,800 votes. Post 2 serves as the liaison to the Community Development Department.
Post 3, the liaison to the Administration and Finance Department, was vacated earlier this fall after Sean Groer resigned from the City Council when his family moved to Chattanooga, Tenn. Christine Hall netted the highest amount of votes against three other candidates for the seat: Keith Goeke, Lisa Holland and Kay Howell. Hall took 34.52 percent, or about 3,800, of the votes.
The second closest candidate for Post 3 was Holland, who took 31.84 percent, or about 3,500, of the votes.
Hall and Holland will face off once again in a runoff election on Dec. 3.
Municipal Judge incumbent Brian Hansford won by a wide margin: 77.48 percent, or 7,900, of the vote. He ran against Philip Mansell.
To check voter registration status and polling locations for the Dec. 3 runoff, visit mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do.
