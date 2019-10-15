ROSWELL, Ga. — Food and drink aficionados will soon be able to soon be able to sample some of Roswell’s best, with all proceeds going to a local charity.
The inaugural Food & Beverage Festival will be Sunday, Oct. 27 from 2-6 p.m. at Connexion Plaza, 1570 Holcomb Bridge Road, and will showcase the city’s culinary scene.
“Roswell has really put itself on the map as far as culinary experiences are concerned,” said From the Earth Brewing Company’s Tim Stevens, who helped spearhead the festival. “We have some of the best food in the Atlanta area.”
The city is home to over 200 independent restaurants. The festival will highlight the diverse offerings of these establishments with unlimited samples, but attendees should make no mistake: it’s not a typical “Taste of” event.
“This will be a complete interactive experience other than just sampling food and drinks,” Stevens said. “When we say ‘interactive,’ for example, we’ll have a butcher demo. Patrick Gebrayel from Haywood’s Provision Company will be breaking down a heritage hog, which guests will be able to ask questions and watch as this takes place… We want our guests to come and enjoy great food and beverages and walk away learning a thing or two.”
The festival will pair wines with food tastings from each restaurant along with wine education sessions. Select restaurants will also hold a mixologist competition.
Roswell’s three breweries — From the Earth Brewing Company, Gate City Brewing and Variant Brewing — will join forces during the event to create a collaboration brew, which will be served during the festival.
From the Earth Brewing Company frequently partners with local schools and nonprofits throughout the year to offer support. Past benefitting nonprofits include the Atlanta Humane Society, The Drake House and the Chattahoochee Nature Center.
The company will continue that tradition during the festival, with all net proceeds going to HomeStretch. Located in Roswell, HomeStretch helps guide homeless families toward permanent housing and lasting stability.
“We wanted to give back to an organization in which we all agreed on the value of its mission,” Stevens said. “And when I say ‘all,’ I mean the F&B Festival Committee. We are comprised of a group of local business owners, city employees and residents who care about the effect of homelessness in our community and want to support the mission [HomeStretch].”
The committee is also made up of representatives from the City of Roswell and Visit Roswell, the city’s convention and visitors bureau. Visit Roswell Executive Director Andy Williams said he was impressed with the committee’s proactive approach and the caliber of the Food & Beverage Festival.
“As we build the festival in this first year and showcase the talents of our local chefs and community partners, we’re optimistic that it will grow into an event that draws both locals and out-of-town guests to a culinary weekend experience for years to come,” Williams said.
Participating restaurants include Monkey 68, Adele’s on Canton, Citizen Soul, Foundation Social Eatery, The Grub Gastro Pub, Bistro VG and Kale Me Crazy.
General admission costs $75 and includes unlimited food and beverages. VIP tickets are available and include a VIP lounge, exclusive wine and beer tastings, and early admission.
For more information and a full list of participating restaurants and tickets, visit roswellfandb.com.
