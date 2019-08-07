ROSWELL, Ga. —Don Horton has announced he plans to run for Roswell City Council Post 1. Horton, a Roswell resident since 1986, previously served on the City Council.
“Roswell is at a critical juncture,” Horton said. “Our community has enormous potential, but the level of divisiveness in city politics is preventing our city from moving forward. My top priority if elected, is to help build consensus on the issues that matter most and help restore confidence and trust in our city government with our residents.”
Horton is focusing on managed growth.
“We need to steer away from development concepts that simply don’t work in 2019,” Horton said. “By focusing more on the development of office space, it will help reduce areas of crime and help balance our city’s tax digest which currently is too heavily reliant on homeowners.”
Horton is a proponent of “Smart City Technologies,” which can help keep traffic moving, improve streetlight efficiency, allow for autonomous vehicles (including public trollies) and help define public safety staging areas.
Horton added that preserving Roswell’s greatest asset, the Historic District, is essential.
In addition to his service on council, Horton is on the board of Roswell Rotary, serves as the Roswell Arts Fund chair, is a member of the Kettering Executive Network and is on the board for Friends of Mimosa Hall and Gardens. He also serves as a commissioner on the Housing Authority of Fulton County.
Horton and his wife, Gayle, have two adult children and five grandchildren. The Hortons have attended Roswell Presbyterian Church for 33 years, where Don is an active elder and chair of the Investment Committee.
