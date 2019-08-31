SMYRNA, Ga. — Roswell began its 2019 season in impressive fashion by shutting out Campbell for a 35-0 win on the road Friday night. The Hornets defense held Campbell to under 20 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the third quarter allowed Roswell to ice the game.
“There are some things we have to clean up, we started a bit sluggish and we have some things to address on special teams, but those are fixable,” Roswell head coach Matt Kemper said. “I’m really proud of the way they responded to jump on [Campbell] in the second half and put the game away. There were a lot of positives.”
Roswell opened the scoring with two touchdown passes from Ethan Roberts to Marquis Willis and Jacob Jarrett in the first half.
The Hornets took their 14-0 lead into the third quarter and used their physicality to take control of the game.
Led by its rushing attack, Roswell opened the third with a touchdown. Senior linebacker Khaleed Mobley extended the lead to 28-0 with a defensive score. With Campbell back up to its own 7-yard line, Mobley rushed Campbell’s quarterback, stripped the ball with a strong hit and recovered the ensuing fumble in the back of the end zone.
The Hornets added another offensive touchdown late in the quarter.
Roswell stymied Campbell throughout the contest, led by 12 tackles from Mobley. John DiRoberto had 10 tackles and Will Troutman compiled two sacks.
“We know our defense is the strength of this football team, and they played very well,” Kemper said. “They held Campbell to something like 17 yards rushing, and [the Spartans] have a good running back and some big kids up front.”
While there were some first-game cobwebs to shake, Kemper said he was overall pleased with his team’s performance, including a “physical” game from the offensive line. However, the Hornets special teams play will need to be addressed.
“Our biggest area to work on is special teams, mainly our kickoff coverage, and we had a couple of mental errors on punts,” Kemper said. “But we will get those fixed and prepare for those other guys from Roswell.”
Those other guys from Roswell is Centennial (0-1). The Hornets and Knights will battle in the crosstown rivalry Friday.
“Coach (Shane) Sams knows his football, and they were off (Friday) night, so that gives them a few more days to prepare,” Kemper said. “They throw it, throw it and throw it, so we are going to definitely work on our pass rush and pass defense and hopefully contain them.”
Roswell won last year’s matchup, 40-21, in the first meeting of the rivals since 2015.
