ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell history is intimately connected to the original early 1800 drawings that depicted the area and life in the city’s early years, said self-proclaimed history buff Michael Hitt.
Hitt, a retired police officer and veteran, spoke at the July 18 Roswell Rotary Club meeting at Roswell Area Park. He is also the author of several historical publications about Roswell’s, Fulton’s and Georgia’s history that are available at Bulloch Hall.
Hitt shared several drawings of Roswell from the early 1800s that came from the Roswell Research Library and Archives. He also drew from maps and first-hand accounts.
It’s not just the Historic District that is steeped in history, Hitt said.
Several of the drawings showed locations in Roswell, such as the mill and Martin’s Landing, that Hitt was able to map out. One drawing, for example, showed a man entering Roswell with a 1-mile marker nearby. According to Mitt, only one road at the time fit the description in the drawing: Norcross Street, right by the bridge over Hog Wallow Creek.
He compared the drawings with modern photos of the same location to show how the area has changed over the years.
There is a creek near Martin’s Landing where people used to pan for gold and was part of the larger Georgia gold belt, Hitt said. The drawing shows gold panners on that creek near a hill now occupied by Esther Jackson Elementary School.
Hitt also covered how Roswell’s founders shaped the city and its roads. Roswell King, Hitt said, built what became known as Warsaw Road and Norcross Street to lead him into the village he was building that would become the City of Roswell.
Some other locations have changed from disuse, Hitt said.
The road leading to the original ferry crossing founders used to cross the Chattahoochee River near Holcomb Bridge Road are disappearing into the woods and river, Hitt said, but portions of the crossing are still visible today.
Hitt’s discussion also covered the history of the Roswell Mill, Roswell King’s early homes, the Old Roswell Cemetery and some of the city’s first churches.
One of the drawings shows Roswell King scouting out the land that would eventually become the Roswell Mill at Vickery Creek falls.
“It’s the site of the mill and where the machine shop would stand,” Hitts said. “The big waterfalls you can still visit today are right around the curve in the drawing. [In the drawing], nothing is built yet, but King is eyeing it.”
For more information about Michael Hitt and his works, visit michaelhitt.com.
