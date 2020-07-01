ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Diamond Glass Company of Alpharetta received clearance recently to use a nearby vacated church building on Kimball Bridge Road for its offices.
The city approval will allow the historic St. James United Methodist Church to sell the 2,400-square-foot building which housed the Black congregation until the current church on Webb Bridge Road opened in 2000.
The rezoning, from agriculture to office, allows Diamond Glass to expand its existing operation onto the adjacent property at 162 Kimball Bridge Road.
Established in 1867 as the Alpharetta Colored Methodist Church, St. James UMC first settled in a small building at 109 Cumming Street. As the congregation grew, it moved to the Kimball Bridge Road site in 1968 and changed its name to St. James. Today, the church boasts some 2,000 members.
Senior Pastor the Rev. Michael McQueen supported the action, saying Diamond Glass has been a good neighbor for 40 years, and the company understands the spiritual and historic value of the building.
“They understand what that property means to us,” McQueen said.
