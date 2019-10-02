ROSWELL, Ga. — Back for one weekend only, Halloween Hikes at the Chattahoochee Nature Center provide non-scary, family-friendly entertainment on Oct. 25 and 26 at 7 p.m.
The hikes take children on a well-lit path through the forest to meet woodland creatures and hear about how they live. Meet costumed characters along the way, including everyone’s favorites: the Box Turtle and Dragonfly. Each character tells its audience about itself and its place in the Chattahoochee River watershed. This year, a new, special character joins the cast.
Participants can also enjoy crafting, face painting, hot chocolate and a campfire with s’mores. Costumes are encouraged.
Proceeds from s’mores sales will go toward the Camp Kingfisher scholarship fund, allowing needy children to experience a summer camp in nature.
General admission tickets are available day-of.
For more information, visit chattnaturecenter.org.
