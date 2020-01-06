ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell woman reported that she was the victim of a fraud Dec. 24 when she turned over gift card information in the amount of $1,000 to a person who had hacked into her pastor’s email account.
Police said the woman received an email that morning from her pastor asking for assistance on purchasing some items. The woman was directed to purchase $1,000 in gift cards then send pictures with the numbers on the back of the card. After complying with the request, the woman received another email from the church advising that the pastor’s email had been hacked. She immediately notified eBay of the swindle, but the money transfer had already been completed. The company advised her to file a police report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.