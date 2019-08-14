ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police are investigating an Aug. 1 incident in which a man and two women left a nail salon without paying their $450 bill.
At 2 p.m. that day, the three suspects came into the shop at Old Milton Parkway and ordered several hours of services.
The man tried to pay with two debit cards, which were both declined. He then left the debit cards at the checkout counter and said he had another payment method in his car.
Instead of returning, all three suspects left in a red sedan.
Police said one of the names on the debit cards is for a man wanted out of Cobb County on two counts of financial transaction fraud.
Employees said the suspects were all unfamiliar. There is surveillance footage of the incident.
