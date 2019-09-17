Business name: Goldfish Swim School – Roswell Village
Owner: Mark Sheppell
About: Goldfish Swim School is a learn-to-swim facility for children ages 4 months to 12 years. The school uses a holistic philosophy, “The Science of SwimPlay,” to build life schools both in and out of the water by using play-based learning in a fun
and safe environment.
Opened: July 23, 2019
Address: 633 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell
Phone: 770-744-0250
Website: www.goldfish
