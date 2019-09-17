Goldfish Swim School

Business name: Goldfish Swim School – Roswell Village

Owner: Mark Sheppell

About: Goldfish Swim School is a learn-to-swim facility for children ages 4 months to 12 years. The school uses a holistic philosophy, “The Science of SwimPlay,” to build life schools both in and out of the water by using play-based learning in a fun

and safe environment.

Opened: July 23, 2019

Address: 633 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell

Phone: 770-744-0250

Website: www.goldfish

swimschool.com

