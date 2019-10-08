ROSWELL, Ga. — Girl Scout Troop 11763 members Kyra Bard, Chloe Enderle and Irene Palacios-Rodriguez recently completed their Silver Award project at the Chattahoochee Nature Center. Troop members created a Little Free Library at the Nature Center and filled it with books.
The library itself has a butterfly design — a nod to the center’s efforts to support local butterflies and pollinators.
The scouts have been together for the last nine years under the leadership of Michelle Bard, who also serves as the director of the Milton Service Unit.
The Silver Award is the highest award a Cadette Scout (grades 6-8) can earn. Scouts are charged with identifying a need in their community, building a team of project members, selecting and developing the project, making plans, reflecting and sharing their story.
