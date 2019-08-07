ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are investigating a July 21 incident in which a gift card was stolen from Roswell First United Baptist Church.
The man, a youth minister, dropped off a $100 gift card for one of the Sunday school teachers that morning. He returned a few hours later when he realized he had left it in the wrong room
But when the man returned, the gift card was wrong.Visa told the man that the gift card had been used three times in Walgreens, Burger King and QuikTrip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.