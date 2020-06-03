ROSWELL, Ga. — Georgia-Pacific recently announced that it is partnering with the Friends of Mimosa Hall & Gardens to place a solar roof on Mimosa Hall later this year.
The building is a Greek Revival mansion built in 1841.
“We’re overjoyed about this,” said Mike Harris, president of the Friends of Mimosa Board of Directors. “The roof is being funded by dozens of donations from local families and organizations and in large part by an anonymous donation of $50,000 and a generous $25,000 donation from Georgia-Pacific. We couldn’t do it without these community partners.”
The solar roof, which will be made up of 80 translucent thin-film photovoltaic panels about as thick as a credit card, will be laminated onto a new metal standing seam roof. The lightweight panels are expected to generate approximately 103 percent of the hall’s electricity and help power its domestic hot water.
Because the house will produce more energy than it consumes, the Friends of Mimosa will seek official “Net-Zero” status under the Living Building Challenge when construction is complete, making Mimosa Hall the oldest house with the Net-Zero designation in the United States.
Currently, the oldest designated property in the United States is the 1901 Mission Zero House in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Mimosa Hall not only predates the Mission Zero House by some 70 years, but it is much bigger. At 1,500 square feet, Mission Zero consumes approximately 8700 kilowatt hours per year, while at 6,300 square feet, Mimosa is estimated to consume around 29,000 kilowatt hours.
The solar panels have a 10/25-year warranty against power loss and is expected to save the City of Roswell around $5,000 annually on energy bills.
The Friends group presented the concept of a solar roof to the city in 2018 and received unanimous approval. The total cost of the project was over $147,000. In 2018, when Friends of Mimosa first proposed and received approval for the project, the city earmarked $35,990 for the project. Since then, Friends of Mimosa has fundraised for the additional cost.
Cadmus Construction, a Roswell-based environmental design company, donated the design and some of the components and will oversee the installation.
