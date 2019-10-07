ROSWELL, Ga. — Georgia Ensemble Theatre, the professional North Fulton theatre company, will continue its 27th season this October and November with “Night Must Fall,” a psychological thriller experience just in time for the spooky season. The production will be directed by Shannon Eubanks and runs Oct. 24 through Nov. 10 at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center.
The play, written by Emlyn Williams, follows Dan, a smooth-talking hotel bellhop who arrives unexpectedly at elderly Mrs. Bramson’s woodland bungalow, where he soon ingratiates his way into her life and that of her niece Olivia. But when a local woman goes missing and rumors of a murder begin to surface in the house, fingers begin to point toward Dan.
There have been three film adaptations of the play.
Ticket prices for “Night Must Fall” start at $29. Senior and student discounts are available for select performances. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more.
Tickets are on sale now at get.org or by calling the box office at 770-641-1260.
