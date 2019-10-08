ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are investigating a Sept. 27 incident in which a gas container was stolen from a truck parked at Studio Movie Grill on Holcomb Bridge Road.
The owner, who drives the truck for a landscaping service, had parked at 8:50 a.m. About 30 minutes later, when he returned, the owner was unable to find the gas tank.
The $75 container had been kept in the truck bed.
